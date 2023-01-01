Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

57,530 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

57,530KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9477501
  • Stock #: 110-3139
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU0KL524777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3139
  • Mileage 57,530 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 

2019 Nissan Kicks SV White on Black Interior 

1.6L 4CYL  Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Cloth Interior  Power Options Automatic Climate Control  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Push Start Engine  Bluetooth Ready  Heated Front Seats  Android Auto  Apple Carplay   

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 57,530 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nHvn3RobbxyVeXZQxt7pdRXtNgeobXdb


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

