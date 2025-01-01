Menu
<p><strong>2019 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD White on Black Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>2.0L <span></span><span> AWD<span> </span><span></span> ECO Mode </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Auto </span><span><span></span><span> </span>A/C </span><span><span></span><span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span><span></span><span> Heated Front Seats <span></span> Heated Steering Wheel <span></span> </span>Backup Camera <span><span></span> Blind Spot Monitor <span></span>  Sunroof <span></span> </span></span><span>Bluetooth <span></span> </span><span>USB Input <span></span><span> </span>AUX Input </span><span></span><span> Proximity Key </span><span></span><span> Alloy Wheels </span><span></span><span> Fog Lights </span><span> Keyless Entry <span></span></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 182,345 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=plbucNSMt5GxJe1QlT33K4G6kng71V3v>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=plbucNSMt5GxJe1QlT33K4G6kng71V3v</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1749829667050_4537531801337731 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2019 Nissan Qashqai

182,345 KM

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai

AWD SV CVT

12645090

2019 Nissan Qashqai

AWD SV CVT

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,345KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR8KW329201

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,345 KM

2019 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD White on Black Interior 

 2.0L  AWD  ECO Mode  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Backup Camera  Blind Spot Monitor   Sunroof  Bluetooth  USB Input  AUX Input  Proximity Key  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 182,345 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=plbucNSMt5GxJe1QlT33K4G6kng71V3v

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Analog Appearance

Clock

MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
6.39 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
035 kgs (4
486 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2019 Nissan Qashqai