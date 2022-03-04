Menu
2019 RAM 1500

79,500 KM

$65,990

+ tax & licensing
$65,990

+ taxes & licensing

Autotron Automotive

1-877-385-8821

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Limited, E-torque, Fully optioned

2019 RAM 1500

Limited, E-torque, Fully optioned

Location

Autotron Automotive

5298 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T3

1-877-385-8821

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$65,990

+ taxes & licensing

79,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8605235
  • Stock #: xxxxxx

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,500 KM

Vehicle Description

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN THIS VEHICLE, PLEASE CALL 1-877-385-8821 FOR MAKING AN APPOINTMENT.

 

ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 6 MONTHS POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED.

MANY UPGRADES AND ACCESSORIES AVAILABLE TO INSTALL AS WELL! GREAT FINANCING AND

LEASING RATES AVAILABLE PLUS EXTENDED WARRANTIES AND RUST PROTECTION!!!

We are located at 5298 Hwy 7 West. Major intersection Hwy 7 and Kipling Ave in Woodbridge with

very easy access from Hwy 400, 401, 407 and 427.

Contact us toll free at 1-877-385-8821 or through our website https://www.autotron.ca/

 

We carry a very large selection of high quality Work vans, Cargo & Cutaway Cube Vans, Commercial

Box Trucks and Panel vans, We carry all makes and models from 1 year old vans up to 10 years old.

Our cube vans and trucks come in all sizes from 12' up to 26'. Our cargo vans come in different

lengths, regular and extended, and 3 different heights, low medium and high roof. If you are in a need

of a van you came to the right place! We will go into action for you so you can go back to doing

business.

For any inquiries please call 1-877-385-8821.

HST and licensing not included in price.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

