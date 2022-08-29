Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Impreza

175,787 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Impreza

2019 Subaru Impreza

2.0i CVT 5-Door

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Impreza

2.0i CVT 5-Door

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9083740
  2. 9083740
  3. 9083740
  4. 9083740
  5. 9083740
  6. 9083740
  7. 9083740
  8. 9083740
  9. 9083740
  10. 9083740
  11. 9083740
  12. 9083740
  13. 9083740
  14. 9083740
  15. 9083740
  16. 9083740
  17. 9083740
  18. 9083740
  19. 9083740
  20. 9083740
  21. 9083740
  22. 9083740
  23. 9083740
  24. 9083740
  25. 9083740
  26. 9083740
  27. 9083740
  28. 9083740
  29. 9083740
  30. 9083740
  31. 9083740
  32. 9083740
  33. 9083740
  34. 9083740
  35. 9083740
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

175,787KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9083740
  • Stock #: 110-3056
  • VIN: 4S3GTAA64K3727707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3056
  • Mileage 175,787 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i CVT AWD Silver On Black Interior 

2.0L  All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Cloth Interior  Power Options  Bluetooth  Apple Carplay  Android Auto  Keyless Entry  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 175,787 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=wDLQZnusMYCeNl+FUetwDKY1pC9Aji+D


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Single Owner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 176,135 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 146,590 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz C...
 166,867 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory