2019 Subaru Impreza

$16,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 7 8 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9083740

9083740 Stock #: 110-3056

110-3056 VIN: 4S3GTAA64K3727707

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3056

Mileage 175,787 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Single Owner Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.