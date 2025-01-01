$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Outback
2.5I LIMITED
2019 Subaru Outback
2.5I LIMITED
Location
Fiesta Motors Inc
7515 Martin Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9E4
905-796-9830
VIN 4S4BSDNC6K3317663
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Roof Rack
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 225/60R18
Safety
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Transmission shift lock
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
STARLINK Selective Service Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Convenience
Clock
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.111 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
490CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
130 kgs (4
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed
electronic throttle control and active valve control system
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality
manual mode
X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
dual USB port/iPod control
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio
steering wheel-mounted controls
Wheels: 18 x 7 Dark Metallic Aluminum Alloy -inc: High gloss finish
SiriusXM satellite radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included) w/SiriusXM advanced audio services
4-way power-adjustable passenger seat
high/med/low heat level settings and driver's seat memory settings (2)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 8-inch high-resolution touch-screen display w/GPS navigation system
SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link (subscriptions required) and Harman Kardon 12-speaker system w/subwoofer
576-watt amplifier and dual rear USB slots
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: lock-up torque converter
695 lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Subaru Outback