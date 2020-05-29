Menu
$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

647-496-4221

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline Heated Seats, CarPlay and Android Auto, Back Up Camera

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline Heated Seats, CarPlay and Android Auto, Back Up Camera

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

647-496-4221

$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,923KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5088923
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX0KM197347
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2.0L Tiguan Trendline 4Motion! Loaded with heated seats, back up camera, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, drive mode select, heated exterior mirrors, cruise control, keyless entry and more! Fully serviced previous daily rental ready for a new home!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved! FIND OUT MORE ABOUT US AT WWW.LEMC.CA

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 8 speed automatic

