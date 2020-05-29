Menu
$47,977

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

647-496-4221

2020 Dodge Durango

R/T DVD, Tech Group

Location

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

  • 18,526KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5046849
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT8LC228775
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

5.7L Durango RT AWD! Loaded with navigation, red Nappa leather, ventilated and heated seats, sunroof, rear DVD entertainment, Technology Group: adaptive cruise control, blindspot monitoring, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with active braking, Trailer Tow Group, Blacktop Package, bluetooth, reverse camera with parking sensors, keyless entry with push button start and more! Fully serviced previous daily rental ready for a new home!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 8 speed automatic

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

