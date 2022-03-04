$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Preferred - SE Accident Free, One Owner, Low KM!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8576504
- Stock #: 110-2943
- VIN: 5NPEG4JA5LH047645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,780 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2020 Hyundai Sonata Preferred White on Gray
2.5L V4 Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Push Start Engine Cloth Interior Power Options Power Seat Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Backup Camera Navigation Bluetooth Ready USB Input Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Heated Mirrors Blind Spot Assistance Collision Avoidance Lane Departure System Dual shift mode Apple Carplay Android Auto Cruise Control
*** ONE OWNER *** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** LOW KM, ONLY 36,780 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=l0uv+coN7rJk0Vc+miERoEF9qYFz2LpG
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
