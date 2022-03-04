Menu
2020 Hyundai Sonata

36,780 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2020 Hyundai Sonata

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred - SE Accident Free, One Owner, Low KM!

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred - SE Accident Free, One Owner, Low KM!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,780KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8576504
  Stock #: 110-2943
  VIN: 5NPEG4JA5LH047645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2943
  • Mileage 36,780 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2020 Hyundai Sonata Preferred White on Gray

2.5L V4 Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Push Start Engine Cloth Interior Power Options  Power Seat  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Heated Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Backup Camera  Navigation  Bluetooth Ready USB Input Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Heated Mirrors   Blind Spot Assistance  Collision Avoidance  Lane Departure System  Dual shift mode  Apple Carplay  Android Auto  Cruise Control 

*** ONE OWNER *** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM, ONLY 36,780 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=l0uv+coN7rJk0Vc+miERoEF9qYFz2LpG


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

