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<p><strong>2020 Jaguar F-Pace Portfolio AWD Black On Black Leather Interior </strong></p><p><span> 2</span>.0L <span> All </span>Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C<span> </span><span></span> Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control<span> </span><span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior <span></span><span> </span>Power Seats <span><span> Memory Seats <span></span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> </span><span></span><span> Paddle Shifters<span> </span><span></span><span> Heated Front Seats <span></span> Ventilated Front Seats <span></span> Heated Steering Wheel <span></span> Heated Rear Seats <span></span> </span>Bluetooth <span></span><span> Apple Carplay <span></span> Android Auto <span></span> </span>Backup Camera </span><span></span> 360 Camera <span></span> Parking Sensors<span> </span><span></span><span> Meridian Premium Sound System <span></span> Blind Spot Monitor <span></span> </span>Navigation System <span></span> Panoramic Sunroof <span></span> <span>USB Input </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Fog Lights </span><span> Keyless Entry <span> Power Tailgate <span></span> </span> </span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***</strong><br></span></p><p><strong><span>*** Fully Certified ***</span><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 149,783 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><span><strong><br></strong></span></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1UkmNjCDfl+GLT99VYnD1MZdxhx%2F5s7G>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1UkmNjCDfl+GLT99VYnD1MZdxhx%2F5s7G</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1777739767466_8552012937905388 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

149,783 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Jaguar F-PACE

Portfolio

Watch This Vehicle
14035782

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

Portfolio

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

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$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
149,783KM
VIN SADCN2GX9LA639056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,783 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Jaguar F-Pace Portfolio AWD Black On Black Leather Interior 

2.0L  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Seats  Memory Seats  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifters  Heated Front Seats  Ventilated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Heated Rear Seats  Bluetooth  Apple Carplay  Android Auto  Backup Camera  360 Camera  Parking Sensors  Meridian Premium Sound System  Blind Spot Monitor  Navigation System  Panoramic Sunroof  USB Input  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  Power Tailgate   


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 149,783 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1UkmNjCDfl+GLT99VYnD1MZdxhx%2F5s7G

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Suedecloth Simulated Suede Headliner
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
12-Way Driver Seat
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
12-Way Passenger Seat
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Power Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Climate Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats

Mechanical

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
82 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (296HP)
3.73 Final Drive Axle Ratio

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
17 Speakers

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Piano Black Console Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
460 kgs
Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
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$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2020 Jaguar F-PACE