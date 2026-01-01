$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jaguar F-PACE
Portfolio
2020 Jaguar F-PACE
Portfolio
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,783 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Jaguar F-Pace Portfolio AWD Black On Black Leather Interior
2.0L All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Seats Memory Seats Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Paddle Shifters Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Heated Rear Seats Bluetooth Apple Carplay Android Auto Backup Camera 360 Camera Parking Sensors Meridian Premium Sound System Blind Spot Monitor Navigation System Panoramic Sunroof USB Input Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry Power Tailgate
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 149,783 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1UkmNjCDfl+GLT99VYnD1MZdxhx%2F5s7G
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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905-265-9997