2020 RAM 1500

81,720 KM

Details Description

Sport Crew Cab 6'4" Box 4WD Accident Free!

Sport Crew Cab 6'4" Box 4WD Accident Free!

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

81,720KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8226501
  Stock #: 110-2884
  VIN: 1C6SRFTT0LN150003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2884
  • Mileage 81,720 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2020 Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab 6.4" Box Black On Black Leather Interior 

5.7L V8  HEMI  Four Wheel Drive  Auto A/C Dual-Zone Climate Control Leather Interior  Power Seats  Vented Seats  Heated Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Power Sunroof  Power Running Boards  Park Sense  Blind Spot Alert  Hill Start Assist  Navigation  Bluetooth Ready  20 Inch Alloy Wheels  BFGoodrich Tires  Fog Lights  Proximity Keys  Push Start  Tonneau Cover  Bed Liner  Bumper Guard


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 81,720 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UK7uEZjUDQH/CnWHAYPc7aVQIoI6cqo3


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

