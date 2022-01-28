$58,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Sport Crew Cab 6'4" Box 4WD Accident Free!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$58,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8226501
- Stock #: 110-2884
- VIN: 1C6SRFTT0LN150003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,720 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2020 Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab 6.4" Box Black On Black Leather Interior
5.7L V8 HEMI Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Climate Control Leather Interior Power Seats Vented Seats Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Power Sunroof Power Running Boards Park Sense Blind Spot Alert Hill Start Assist Navigation Bluetooth Ready 20 Inch Alloy Wheels BFGoodrich Tires Fog Lights Proximity Keys Push Start Tonneau Cover Bed Liner Bumper Guard
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 81,720 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UK7uEZjUDQH/CnWHAYPc7aVQIoI6cqo3
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
