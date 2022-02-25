Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

112,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Auto Accident Free, One Owner!!!

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Auto Accident Free, One Owner!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8449827
  • Stock #: 110-2937
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE3LP020375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2937
  • Mileage 112,500 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2020 Toyota Corolla SE Blue On Black Interior

2.0L Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Cloth Interior Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Auto Hold  Automatic High Beam  Active Cruise Control  Lane Departure Warning  Blind Spot Monitor  Wireless Charger  Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 112,500 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9TNd8M/xjrItf1ieaBv25/g8QERFJNyN


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

