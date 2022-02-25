$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE Auto Accident Free, One Owner!!!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
- Listing ID: 8449827
- Stock #: 110-2937
- VIN: 5YFB4RBE3LP020375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,500 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2020 Toyota Corolla SE Blue On Black Interior
2.0L Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Cloth Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Paddle Shifter Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Auto Hold Automatic High Beam Active Cruise Control Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor Wireless Charger Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Power Tailgate
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 112,500 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9TNd8M/xjrItf1ieaBv25/g8QERFJNyN
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
