$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2021 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD Accident Free, One Owner, Dual Motor!!!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8449815
- Stock #: 110-2926
- VIN: 5YJYGAEE8MF232765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,100 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2021 Tesla Model Y Dual Motor Black On Black Leather Interior
Dual Motor Long Range Battery 7 Passenger Self Driving with Auto Steer Blind Spot Collision Warning LTE Connectivity Live Traffic Info Heat Package Forward Collision Warning Automatic Climate Control Power Seats 19 Inch Gemini Wheels Bluetooth Park Assist with Backup Camera Parking Distance Warning
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 8,100 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Kyy70v9HjewPcJXinB7a5cM7GopZUuws
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.