2021 Tesla Model Y

8,100 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2021 Tesla Model Y

2021 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD Accident Free, One Owner, Dual Motor!!!

2021 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD Accident Free, One Owner, Dual Motor!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8449815
  • Stock #: 110-2926
  • VIN: 5YJYGAEE8MF232765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,100 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2021 Tesla Model Y Dual Motor Black On Black Leather Interior 

Dual Motor  Long Range Battery  7 Passenger  Self Driving with Auto Steer  Blind Spot Collision Warning  LTE Connectivity  Live Traffic Info  Heat Package  Forward Collision Warning  Automatic Climate Control  Power Seats  19 Inch Gemini Wheels  Bluetooth  Park Assist with Backup Camera  Parking Distance Warning 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 8,100 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Kyy70v9HjewPcJXinB7a5cM7GopZUuws


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

