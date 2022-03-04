Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

112,861 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE Accident Free, One Owner!!!

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE Accident Free, One Owner!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

112,861KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2977
  • Mileage 112,861 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD White On Black Interior 

2.5L All Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Cloth Interior Heated Front Seats  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Automatic High Beam  Lane Departure  Blind Spot Sensor  Adaptive Cruise Control  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 112,861 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3jWz/7Pm4F/IT6Ws1PrjEB2fJifZ/RyI


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

