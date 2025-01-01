$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Kia Sportage
EX AWD
2023 Kia Sportage
EX AWD
Location
Fiesta Motors Inc
7515 Martin Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9E4
905-796-9830
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN KNDPVCAF9P7064771
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (FCA-Cyc/Ped/Junction Turning)
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Kia Connect Tracker System
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.648 Axle Ratio
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Drive Mode Select
54.1 L Fuel Tank
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
200 kgs (4
850 lbs)
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Engine: 2.5L GDI+MPI DOHC I4 CVVT -inc: idle
stop and go
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fiesta Motors Inc
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 250 4MATIC 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Vans RWD 2500 170" 358,094 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti QX60 AWD, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEAT, NAVI, AUX, DISC, ALL POWER OPTONS! 159,851 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Email Fiesta Motors Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fiesta Motors Inc
7515 Martin Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9E4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-796-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fiesta Motors Inc
905-796-9830
2023 Kia Sportage