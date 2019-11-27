Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Ford F-150

XLT - Local - Trade-in - Non-smoker

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford F-150

XLT - Local - Trade-in - Non-smoker

Location

Woodstock Ford

1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

519-537-5614

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,211KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4398270
  • Stock #: 9704
  • VIN: 1FTRW14839KC41791
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Local, Trade-in, Non-smoker, Low Mileage!

Hello. This 2009 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Woodstock.

This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 65211 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 292HP 4.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.

Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations. Shop with your approval in hand! Apply online at WWW.WOODSTOCKFORD.CA to obtain your approval!

* Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) may not represent the average price at which this vehicle is sold. We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify before purchasing. *

WOODSTOCK FORD IS YOUR F-SERIES HEADQUARTERS!! CLOSE TO EVERYWHERE ON DUNDAS STREET JUST OFF THE 401 AT EXIT 238.
Serving customers from Woodstock, Oxford County, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, Toronto, Listowel, London, Windsor, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Barrie, Oakville, Burlington, Sarnia, Brantford, St Catharines, Peterborough, Kingston, Newmarket and beyond!
CALL WOODSTOCK FORD FOR MORE DETAILS! WOODSTOCK (519)537-5614 OR LONG DISTANCE (866)688-FORD (3673).
Errors and omissions excepted
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Woodstock. o~o
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Interval wipers
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Delayed accessory pwr
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Dual note horn
Suspension
  • Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
Windows
  • Rear window w/fixed privacy glass
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Black front/rear stone cuffs
  • Black door & tailgate handles
  • Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
  • Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel
  • 4-wheel drive
  • outside temp display
  • 2-ton jack
  • Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription
  • Seatback map pockets
  • Securilock anti-theft ignition
  • Side-impact airbags
  • Front Coil Springs
  • Rear grab handles
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
  • Bright headlamps w/autolamp
  • Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
  • Front/rear dome lamps
  • Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
  • Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
  • Safety canopy curtain airbags
  • 3-point seat belts in all rear positions
  • Autolock features for child safety seats
  • Front/rear auxiliary pwr point
  • Single Exhaust
  • 155 amp alternator
  • Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
  • 72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
  • 4.6L EFI 24-valve V8 engine
  • Chrome bar-style grille-inc: chrome surround, black mesh
  • Chrome front/rear step bumpers-inc: body-color upper fascia, black front valance
  • Air conditioning registers-inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
  • Display centre-inc: warning message, text function
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
  • Front seat belts-inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Woodstock Ford

2019 Ford Expedition...
 25,683 KM
$64,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Expedition...
 21,246 KM
$69,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Expedition...
 0 KM
$71,995 + tax & lic
Woodstock Ford

Woodstock Ford

1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-537-XXXX

(click to show)

519-537-5614

Send A Message