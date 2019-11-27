Local, Trade-in, Non-smoker, Low Mileage!



Hello. This 2009 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Woodstock.



This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 65211 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 292HP 4.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.



Convenience Tilt Steering Column

CARGO LAMP

Interval wipers Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort glove box

Manual air conditioning

Overhead console w/(2) storage bins Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Delayed accessory pwr

Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down Safety Child safety rear door locks

Dual note horn Suspension Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs Windows Rear window w/fixed privacy glass

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Black front/rear stone cuffs

Black door & tailgate handles

Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist

Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case

HD shock absorbers

Colour-coordinated urethane steering wheel

4-wheel drive

outside temp display

2-ton jack

Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription

Seatback map pockets

Securilock anti-theft ignition

Side-impact airbags

Front Coil Springs

Rear grab handles

Easy Fuel capless fuel filler

Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch

Bright headlamps w/autolamp

Premium cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat

Front/rear dome lamps

Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps

Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor

Safety canopy curtain airbags

3-point seat belts in all rear positions

Autolock features for child safety seats

Front/rear auxiliary pwr point

Single Exhaust

155 amp alternator

Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle

72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery

4.6L EFI 24-valve V8 engine

Chrome bar-style grille-inc: chrome surround, black mesh

Chrome front/rear step bumpers-inc: body-color upper fascia, black front valance

Air conditioning registers-inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes

Display centre-inc: warning message, text function

Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer

Front seat belts-inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt

