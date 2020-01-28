Local, Trade-in!



They say that in the event of Armageddon, the only thing to survive will be cockroaches. Well, there's a good chance you'd see some old Ford Rangers cruising around, too. -Edmunds This 2011 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.



The compact Ford Ranger is tough inside and out. It has impressive hauling and towing capabilities while returning excellent fuel economy. Its compact size makes it much easier to maneuver than a lane-hogging full-size pickup. This Ford Ranger is a small truck with big character. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 97,497 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 207HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



