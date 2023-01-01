Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Tucson

84,252 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Tucson

2012 Hyundai Tucson

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Tucson

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
84,252KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10244784
  • Stock #: TN23050A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,252 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 18,533 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL
 41,596 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee S...
 117,743 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-375-XXXX

(click to show)

877-375-0279

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory