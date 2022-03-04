Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Subaru Impreza

96,047 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Impreza

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

  1. 8487836
  2. 8487836
  3. 8487836
  4. 8487836
  5. 8487836
  6. 8487836
  7. 8487836
  8. 8487836
  9. 8487836
  10. 8487836
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,047KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8487836
  • Stock #: P1801
  • VIN: JF1GPAA6XCH205582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,047 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 37,531 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V EX
 112,066 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 120,372 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-375-XXXX

(click to show)

877-375-0279

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory