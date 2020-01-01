One Owner, Trade-in, Local!



The Ford Edge is an amazingly capable 5-passenger crossover that's designed to deliver it all - in head-turning style. This 2013 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.



Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 94635 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

