0+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-375-0279
2013 Toyota Prius
2013 Toyota Prius
Location
The Humberview Group
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3
877-375-0279
0
+ taxes & licensing
98,599KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8458713
- Stock #: P1795
- VIN: JTDKN3DU3D0338295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P1795
- Mileage 98,599 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Woodstock Hyundai
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3