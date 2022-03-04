Menu
2013 Toyota Prius

98,599 KM

Details Features

0

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

2013 Toyota Prius

2013 Toyota Prius

2013 Toyota Prius

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

0

+ taxes & licensing

98,599KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8458713
  • Stock #: P1795
  • VIN: JTDKN3DU3D0338295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P1795
  • Mileage 98,599 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

