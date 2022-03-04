0+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Prius
Location
The Humberview Group
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3
877-375-0279
0
+ taxes & licensing
41,176KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8458719
- Stock #: P1797
- VIN: JTDKDTB33D1530355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 41,176 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
