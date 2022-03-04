Menu
2013 Toyota Prius

41,176 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

2013 Toyota Prius

2013 Toyota Prius

C

2013 Toyota Prius

C

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

+ taxes & licensing

41,176KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8458719
  Stock #: P1797
  VIN: JTDKDTB33D1530355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,176 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

