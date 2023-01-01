2014 BMW 328

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 6 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10554615

10554615 Stock #: P1942

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P1942

Mileage 149,697 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.