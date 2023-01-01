Menu
2014 BMW 328

149,697 KM

Details Features

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

2014 BMW 328

d xDrive

d xDrive

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

149,697KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10554615
  • Stock #: P1942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P1942
  • Mileage 149,697 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

