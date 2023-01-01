Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

100,069 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

Crew

Location

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,069KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10132626
  • Stock #: PE23006A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,069 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

