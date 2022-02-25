2014 Honda Accord

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 4 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8327916

8327916 Stock #: U5389

U5389 VIN: 1HGCR2F54EA807531

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 196,482 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 4.11 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 65 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC I-4 Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Chrome Grille Front splash guards CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Tires: P235/45R18 AS Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 18" x 8J Pewter Grey Aluminum-Alloy -inc: diamond machined face Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment, lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 8" iMID LED backlit LCD TFT display, steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/illumination, USB device connector, MP3/auxiliary input jack, anti-theft feature, front and rear speakers and tweeters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.