2015 Ford Focus

SE

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Woodstock Ford

1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

519-537-5614

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,266KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4877436
  • Stock #: 265122
  • VIN: 1FADP3K27FL265122
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SYNC, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control

Valued customers, in response to Covid 19, Woodstock Ford is operating by appointment only.
This is for the safety of all members of our community.
Please contact Cameron Graham at cameron@woodstockford.net or call/text Cameron directly at 289-668-2049.
We also have the ability to bring a vehicle to your home for a private and distanced viewing.
Stay safe everyone. We are in this together.


A European-developed chassis gives even the base Focus a rare blend of agility and accuracy, making it enjoyable to drive even when compared with newer competitors. -Car and Driver This 2015 Ford Focus is for sale today in Woodstock.

It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This hatchback has 69,266 kms. It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3K27FL265122.


Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • turn-by-turn navigation directions
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • 4.07 Axle Ratio
  • 46.9 L Fuel Tank
  • 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
  • Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Streaming Audio
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

