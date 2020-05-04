1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9
Low Mileage!
Valued customers, in response to Covid 19, Woodstock Ford is operating by appointment only.
This is for the safety of all members of our community.
Please contact Cameron Graham at cameron@woodstockford.net or call/text Cameron directly at 289-668-2049.
We are also now offering an online buying experience if prefer to make your purchase from home. Just click buy now to get started!
Stay safe everyone. We are in this together.
A European-developed chassis gives even the base Focus a rare blend of agility and accuracy, making it enjoyable to drive even when compared with newer competitors. -Car and Driver This 2015 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.
It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This low mileage hatchback has just 22,565 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Focus's trim level is Titanium. The Titanium trim pushes this Focus into luxury territory. Its high-end features include leather seats which are heated in front, SYNC with MyFord Touch, and 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, two USB ports, and Sony 10-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and much more.
