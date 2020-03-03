2015 Ford Transit Connect

Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Aero-composite halogen headlamps Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

3.21 Axle Ratio

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

150 amp alternator

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Sliding Rear Doors

Grey grille

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Analog Display

Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Systems Monitor

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

4-Way Passenger Seat

6-Way Driver Seat

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings

Delay Off Interior Lighting

Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents

Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs)

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

59.8 L Fuel Tank

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat

Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

1261# Maximum Payload

