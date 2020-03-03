Menu
2015 Ford Transit Connect

Wagon TRANSIT CONNECT XLT - Local

2015 Ford Transit Connect

Wagon TRANSIT CONNECT XLT - Local

Woodstock Ford

1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

519-537-5614

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,126KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4754790
  • Stock #: 9822A
  • VIN: NM0GS9F72F1201075
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Local, Trade-in, Low Mileage!

For an efficient hauler, you can't do much better than the Ford Transit Connect. This 2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.

Ford changed the way we think about city vans with the Transit Connect. Fuel efficient engines make this van economical and a front-wheel drive configuration gives it all-season driveability. This Transit Connect is a hard worker that can haul plenty of payload and boasts impressive towing capacity. Get the job done with the Ford Transit Connect. This low mileage van has just 57,126 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=NM0GS9F72F1201075.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.

Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations.

* Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) may not represent the average price at which this vehicle is sold. We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify before purchasing. *

WOODSTOCK FORD IS YOUR F-SERIES HEADQUARTERS!!
Serving customers from Woodstock, Oxford County, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, Toronto, Listowel, London, Windsor, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Barrie, Oakville, Burlington, Sarnia, Brantford, St Catharines, Peterborough, Kingston, Newmarket and beyond!
CALL WOODSTOCK FORD FOR MORE DETAILS! WOODSTOCK (519)537-5614 OR LONG DISTANCE (866)688-FORD (3673).
Errors and omissions excepted
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Woodstock. o~o
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
  • Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated roof antenna
Additional Features
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • 3.21 Axle Ratio
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Sliding Rear Doors
  • Grey grille
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Analog Display
  • Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
  • Delay Off Interior Lighting
  • Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
  • Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs)
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • 60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 59.8 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
  • Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 1261# Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

