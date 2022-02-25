Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

154,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

  1. 8409642
  2. 8409642
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8409642
  • Stock #: P1785
  • VIN: 3GTU2WEC3FG243002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P1785
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 154,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V LX
 24,110 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 25,783 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-375-XXXX

(click to show)

877-375-0279

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory