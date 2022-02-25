$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-375-0279
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
The Humberview Group
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3
877-375-0279
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
154,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8409642
- Stock #: P1785
- VIN: 3GTU2WEC3FG243002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P1785
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Woodstock Hyundai
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3