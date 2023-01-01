Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Fit

114,300 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Fit

2015 Honda Fit

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Fit

EX

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

  1. 9481389
  2. 9481389
  3. 9481389
  4. 9481389
  5. 9481389
  6. 9481389
  7. 9481389
  8. 9481389
  9. 9481389
  10. 9481389
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

114,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9481389
  • Stock #: P1879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Acura MDX Navig...
 110,443 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 88,734 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2020 Ford EcoSport T...
 61,945 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-375-XXXX

(click to show)

877-375-0279

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory