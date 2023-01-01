Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

14,275 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

  1. 9481395
  2. 9481395
  3. 9481395
  4. 9481395
  5. 9481395
  6. 9481395
  7. 9481395
  8. 9481395
  9. 9481395
  10. 9481395
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

14,275KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9481395
  • Stock #: P1882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,275 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Acura MDX Navig...
 110,443 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 88,734 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2020 Ford EcoSport T...
 61,945 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-375-XXXX

(click to show)

877-375-0279

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory