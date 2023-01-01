2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 2 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9481395

9481395 Stock #: P1882

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 14,275 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.