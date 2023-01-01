$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-375-0279
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Location
The Humberview Group
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3
877-375-0279
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
14,275KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9481395
- Stock #: P1882
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 14,275 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Woodstock Hyundai
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3