2015 Toyota Highlander

43,736 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID LE

2015 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID LE

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,736KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10110714
  • Stock #: P1906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,736 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

