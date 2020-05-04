1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9
519-537-5614
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage!
Valued customers, in response to Covid 19, Woodstock Ford is operating by appointment only.
This is for the safety of all members of our community.
Please contact Cameron Graham at cameron@woodstockford.net or call/text Cameron directly at 289-668-2049.
We are also now offering an online buying experience if prefer to make your purchase from home. Just click buy now to get started!
Stay safe everyone. We are in this together.
very fun to drive and highly reliable with an excellent high powered economical engine. This 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.
The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI might not look much different on the outside, but a stronger engine and enhanced handling make it even more fun to drive. Visually, the changes are subtle, with reshaped headlights and taillights as well as sharper creases on the body's side. Rear seat and cargo space increase slightly, and that's a good thing. The GTI's interior was already one of the better ones in terms of design and quality. It's an excellent choice for a performance-oriented hatchback.This low mileage hatchback has just 34,681 kms. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is PERFORMANCE. This top of the line Golf GTI performance is the best of the best within the GTI lineup. It offers immense power and stability, unlike any other hatchback and comes loaded with options such as a power sunroof, front fog lamps, automatic headlamps, a Fender premium audio system with 9 speakers, a 5.8 inch display, SiriusXM, heated front sport seats, a sport leather steering wheel, keyless entry and push button start, dual zone climate control, cruise control, an auto dimming rear view mirror, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html
Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.
Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations. Shop with your approval in hand! Apply online at WWW.WOODSTOCKFORD.CA to obtain your approval!
* Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) may not represent the average price at which this vehicle is sold. We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify before purchasing. *
WOODSTOCK FORD IS YOUR F-SERIES HEADQUARTERS!! CLOSE TO EVERYWHERE ON DUNDAS STREET JUST OFF THE 401 AT EXIT 238.
Serving customers from Woodstock, Oxford County, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, Toronto, Listowel, London, Windsor, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Barrie, Oakville, Burlington, Sarnia, Brantford, St Catharines, Peterborough, Kingston, Newmarket and beyond!
CALL WOODSTOCK FORD FOR MORE DETAILS! WOODSTOCK (519)537-5614 OR LONG DISTANCE (866)688-FORD (3673).
Errors and omissions excepted
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Woodstock. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9