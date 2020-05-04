Menu
2016 Audi S3

2.0T quattro Technik

2016 Audi S3

2.0T quattro Technik

Location

Woodstock Ford

1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

519-537-5614

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,508KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4958232
  • Stock #: 9869A
  • VIN: WAUF1GFF6G1030178
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Assist, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Coloured Grille
Suspension
  • Sport tuned suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
  • Rear fog lamps
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 140 Amp Alternator
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Window Grid Diversity Antenna
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Rocker Panel Extensions
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Sport Leather Steering Wheel
  • 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Audio Theft Deterrent
  • Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 55 L Fuel Tank
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Audi Side Assist Blind Spot Sensor
  • 4.77 Axle Ratio
  • Audi pre sense basic
  • Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat
  • Full Floor Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Transmission: 6-Speed S Tronic
  • Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 292HP
  • 705w Premium Amplifier

