Good thing, meet small package -the S3 blends Audis high-performance and high-tech know-how into a zesty compact sedan. -Car and Driver This 2016 Audi S3 is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.
This Audi S3 exudes Audi heritage with a dynamic body and sport performance to match it. With styling this dynamic, a vehicle has to have the performance to match it. This S3 clearly does. Uncompromised from the first burst of acceleration, this Audi is never short on power, even if it is a bit smaller in stature. Every time you take a seat in this sport sedan, youre surrounded by the epitome of high-performance luxury. This sedan has 75,508 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our S3's trim level is 2.0T Quattro Technik. For the ultimate in luxury and technology, upgrade to this sporty S3 Technik. It comes with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bang & Olufsen premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot assist, HID auto-leveling headlights, aluminum wheels, and more.
