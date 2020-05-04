2016 Audi S3

Convenience Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Compass Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles

Coloured Grille Suspension Sport tuned suspension

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel

Rear fog lamps Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

140 Amp Alternator

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Window Grid Diversity Antenna

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Rocker Panel Extensions

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob

Systems Monitor

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Sport Leather Steering Wheel

60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Audio Theft Deterrent

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

55 L Fuel Tank

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Audi Side Assist Blind Spot Sensor

4.77 Axle Ratio

Audi pre sense basic

Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

Full Floor Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Transmission: 6-Speed S Tronic

Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 292HP

705w Premium Amplifier

