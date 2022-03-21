2016 Audi S7

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 1 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8971309

8971309 Stock #: P1818

P1818 VIN: WAUW2AFC9GN010130

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # P1818

Mileage 68,135 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.