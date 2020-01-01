SiriusXM, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, SYNC



With the wide range of F-150 trims and body styles, you wont have a problem choosing one for either work or play. This 2016 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Woodstock.



The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 64538 kms. It's lightning blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT for 2016 has improved style, appearance and dependability making it one of the best trucks around. It comes standard with features power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry and SiriusXM satellite radio. Steering wheel audio controls, fog lamps, power mirrors and chrome front and rear bumpers also come on this impressive truck giving you everything you could want and more.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEX1EP5GFC03387.





To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html







Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.



Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations. Shop with your approval in hand! Apply online at WWW.WOODSTOCKFORD.CA to obtain your approval!



* Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) may not represent the average price at which this vehicle is sold. We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify before purchasing. *



WOODSTOCK FORD IS YOUR F-SERIES HEADQUARTERS!! CLOSE TO EVERYWHERE ON DUNDAS STREET JUST OFF THE 401 AT EXIT 238.

Serving customers from Woodstock, Oxford County, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, Toronto, Listowel, London, Windsor, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Barrie, Oakville, Burlington, Sarnia, Brantford, St Catharines, Peterborough, Kingston, Newmarket and beyond!

CALL WOODSTOCK FORD FOR MORE DETAILS! WOODSTOCK (519)537-5614 OR LONG DISTANCE (866)688-FORD (3673).

Errors and omissions excepted

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Woodstock. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.