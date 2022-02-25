$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
SLT
151,403KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8332674
- Stock #: U5392
- VIN: 1C6RR7TT7GS349934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 151,403 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
1460# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Compass
Electronically Controlled Throttle
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Streaming Audio
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
