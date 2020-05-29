+ taxes & licensing
1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9
+ taxes & licensing
Navigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Remote Engine Start, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels
Valued customers, in response to Covid 19, Woodstock Ford is operating by appointment only.
This is for the safety of all members of our community.
Please contact Cameron Graham at cameron@woodstockford.net or call/text Cameron directly at 289-668-2049.
We are also now offering an online buying experience if prefer to make your purchase from home. Just click buy now to get started!
Stay safe everyone. We are in this together.
Life is a sport. This is your utility. The 2017 Ford Explorer has plenty of dynamic features designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less travelled. This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 56,315 kms. It's absolute black in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. Our Sport trim is the next model up from the Limited and is evident from its distinctive look. With exterior features such as dual stainless steel exhaust tips, a unique black grill with black door handles, black mirrors and black body inserts and 20 inch machined aluminum wheels, it immediately stands out from the Limited trim. On the inside, the Sport trim is made evident by red accent stitching, metal accents on the steering wheel, unique seats with leatherette back material, carbon fibre look instrument panel insert. Additional key upgrades from the limited include: class III trailer hitch and harness, 4 wheel disc brakes, sport tuned suspension, blind spot monitoring system, cross traffic alert rear collision, front camera with a built in washer, remote engine start and Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation.
