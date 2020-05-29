2017 Ford Explorer

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Black grille Suspension Sport tuned suspension

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

Cargo Net

PERIMETER ALARM

Black door handles

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Garage door transmitter

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Electronic Transfer Case

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

3.16 Axle Ratio

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Valet Function

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

KEYPAD

Auto Locking Hubs

Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

200 Amp Alternator

70.4 L Fuel Tank

GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)

Passenger Knee Airbag

72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW

8-Way Driver Seat

8-Way Passenger Seat

BLIS Blind Spot Sensor

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Back-Up Camera w/Washer

Front Camera w/Washer

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Wheels: 20" Machined-Aluminum w/ Painted Pockets

Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable

and Cross Traffic Alert

Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

