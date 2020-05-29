Menu
Account
Sign In
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Woodstock Ford

519-537-5614

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Woodstock Ford

1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

519-537-5614

Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,315KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5044932
  • Stock #: 9818A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT5HGA18927
Exterior Colour
Absolute Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Remote Engine Start, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels

Valued customers, in response to Covid 19, Woodstock Ford is operating by appointment only.
This is for the safety of all members of our community.
Please contact Cameron Graham at cameron@woodstockford.net or call/text Cameron directly at 289-668-2049.
We are also now offering an online buying experience if prefer to make your purchase from home. Just click buy now to get started!
Stay safe everyone. We are in this together.


Life is a sport. This is your utility. The 2017 Ford Explorer has plenty of dynamic features designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less travelled. This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.

The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 56,315 kms. It's absolute black in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. Our Sport trim is the next model up from the Limited and is evident from its distinctive look. With exterior features such as dual stainless steel exhaust tips, a unique black grill with black door handles, black mirrors and black body inserts and 20 inch machined aluminum wheels, it immediately stands out from the Limited trim. On the inside, the Sport trim is made evident by red accent stitching, metal accents on the steering wheel, unique seats with leatherette back material, carbon fibre look instrument panel insert. Additional key upgrades from the limited include: class III trailer hitch and harness, 4 wheel disc brakes, sport tuned suspension, blind spot monitoring system, cross traffic alert rear collision, front camera with a built in washer, remote engine start and Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT5HGA18927.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.

Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations. Shop with your approval in hand! Apply online at WWW.WOODSTOCKFORD.CA to obtain your approval!

* Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) may not represent the average price at which this vehicle is sold. We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify before purchasing. *

WOODSTOCK FORD IS YOUR F-SERIES HEADQUARTERS!! CLOSE TO EVERYWHERE ON DUNDAS STREET JUST OFF THE 401 AT EXIT 238.
Serving customers from Woodstock, Oxford County, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, Toronto, Listowel, London, Windsor, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Barrie, Oakville, Burlington, Sarnia, Brantford, St Catharines, Peterborough, Kingston, Newmarket and beyond!
CALL WOODSTOCK FORD FOR MORE DETAILS! WOODSTOCK (519)537-5614 OR LONG DISTANCE (866)688-FORD (3673).
Errors and omissions excepted
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Woodstock. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Options
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Trim
  • Black grille
Suspension
  • Sport tuned suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Cargo Net
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Black door handles
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Valet Function
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • KEYPAD
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 70.4 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
  • Passenger Knee Airbag
  • 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat
  • BLIS Blind Spot Sensor
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Back-Up Camera w/Washer
  • Front Camera w/Washer
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Wheels: 20" Machined-Aluminum w/ Painted Pockets
  • Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
  • and Cross Traffic Alert
  • Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Woodstock Ford

2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 56,908 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 18,251 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE
 35,984 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Woodstock Ford

Woodstock Ford

1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

Call Dealer

519-537-XXXX

(click to show)

519-537-5614

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory