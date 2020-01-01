Local, Trade-in, One Owner, Non-smoker!



Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.



High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 76158 kms. It's absolute black in colour. It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our F-150's trim level is Limited. This F-150 Limited is for hauling both cargo and passengers with the spacious SuperCrew cab. It boldly pushes this pickup into luxury territory. This truck gives you the power and handling you need with features electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, a trailer brake controller, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get a power, twin panel moonroof, LED headlights and taillights, 22-inch aluminum wheels, a satin bar style grille, power-deployable running boards, tailgate step with tailgate lift assist, and remote tailgate release. The side mirrors are power folding, power adjusting, and heated with integrated turn signals. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC 3 infotainment with Bluetooth, voice-activated navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a 360 camera with split-view display, heated front and rear seats, remote start, pro trailer backup assist, reverse sensing system, a backup camera, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert and trailer coverage, adaptive cruise control and collision warning with brake support.

