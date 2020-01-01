Menu
2017 Ford F-150

Limited - Local - Trade-in - One owner

Location

Woodstock Ford

1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

519-537-5614

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,158KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4477980
  • Stock #: 9448A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG1HFC65924
Exterior Colour
Absolute Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Local, Trade-in, One Owner, Non-smoker!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 76158 kms. It's absolute black in colour. It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is Limited. This F-150 Limited is for hauling both cargo and passengers with the spacious SuperCrew cab. It boldly pushes this pickup into luxury territory. This truck gives you the power and handling you need with features electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, a trailer brake controller, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get a power, twin panel moonroof, LED headlights and taillights, 22-inch aluminum wheels, a satin bar style grille, power-deployable running boards, tailgate step with tailgate lift assist, and remote tailgate release. The side mirrors are power folding, power adjusting, and heated with integrated turn signals. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC 3 infotainment with Bluetooth, voice-activated navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio, a 360 camera with split-view display, heated front and rear seats, remote start, pro trailer backup assist, reverse sensing system, a backup camera, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert and trailer coverage, adaptive cruise control and collision warning with brake support.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG1HFC65924.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.

Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations. Shop with your approval in hand! Apply online at WWW.WOODSTOCKFORD.CA to obtain your approval!

* Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) may not represent the average price at which this vehicle is sold. We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify before purchasing. *

WOODSTOCK FORD IS YOUR F-SERIES HEADQUARTERS!! CLOSE TO EVERYWHERE ON DUNDAS STREET JUST OFF THE 401 AT EXIT 238.
Serving customers from Woodstock, Oxford County, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, Toronto, Listowel, London, Windsor, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Barrie, Oakville, Burlington, Sarnia, Brantford, St Catharines, Peterborough, Kingston, Newmarket and beyond!
CALL WOODSTOCK FORD FOR MORE DETAILS! WOODSTOCK (519)537-5614 OR LONG DISTANCE (866)688-FORD (3673).
Errors and omissions excepted
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Woodstock. o~o
Convenience
  • Block Heater
Comfort
  • glove box
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed antenna
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 136.3 L Fuel Tank
  • 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Aluminum Panels
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

