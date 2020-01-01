Local, Trade-in, One Owner!



The Honda Ridgelines roomy cabin, ample storage, smooth ride, and innovative touches make its rivals seem outdated, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.



Honda threw out the rulebook with the Ridgeline and made a totally unconventional pickup truck. It has all the utility of a pickup combined with car-like ride quality. Its unique unibody design gives it excellent road manners and a smooth ride while maintaining the hard-working functionality of a truck. There's never been a pickup that's easier to drive. Packed with quirks, versatility, and character the Honda Ridgeline is one of a kind. This 4X4 pickup has 63025 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html







Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.



Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations. Shop with your approval in hand! Apply online at WWW.WOODSTOCKFORD.CA to obtain your approval!



* Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) may not represent the average price at which this vehicle is sold. We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify before purchasing. *



WOODSTOCK FORD IS YOUR F-SERIES HEADQUARTERS!! CLOSE TO EVERYWHERE ON DUNDAS STREET JUST OFF THE 401 AT EXIT 238.

Serving customers from Woodstock, Oxford County, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, Toronto, Listowel, London, Windsor, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Barrie, Oakville, Burlington, Sarnia, Brantford, St Catharines, Peterborough, Kingston, Newmarket and beyond!

CALL WOODSTOCK FORD FOR MORE DETAILS! WOODSTOCK (519)537-5614 OR LONG DISTANCE (866)688-FORD (3673).

Errors and omissions excepted

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Woodstock. o~o

Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

integrated storage

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Rear cupholder

4.25 Axle Ratio

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Valet Function

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Grille w/Chrome Bar

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Audio Theft Deterrent

Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest

HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access

Regular Composite Box Style

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler

Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

Power Rear Window w/Defroster

Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Distance Pacing

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control

GVWR: 2,730 kgs

Collision Mitigation Braking System

73.8 L Fuel Tank

Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Drop-In Bed Liner

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert

Passenger Seat

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6

1530# Maximum Payload

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment, including power lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment

Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Display Audio System w/HondaLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, 2 USB device con...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.