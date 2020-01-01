Local, Trade-in, One Owner!
The Honda Ridgelines roomy cabin, ample storage, smooth ride, and innovative touches make its rivals seem outdated, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.
Honda threw out the rulebook with the Ridgeline and made a totally unconventional pickup truck. It has all the utility of a pickup combined with car-like ride quality. Its unique unibody design gives it excellent road manners and a smooth ride while maintaining the hard-working functionality of a truck. There's never been a pickup that's easier to drive. Packed with quirks, versatility, and character the Honda Ridgeline is one of a kind. This 4X4 pickup has 63025 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- integrated storage
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
- Rear cupholder
- 4.25 Axle Ratio
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Valet Function
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Grille w/Chrome Bar
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Audio Theft Deterrent
- Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
- HondaLink Selective Service Internet Access
- Regular Composite Box Style
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
- Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
- Power Rear Window w/Defroster
- Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
- Distance Pacing
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
- Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
- GVWR: 2,730 kgs
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- 73.8 L Fuel Tank
- Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- Drop-In Bed Liner
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
- Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
- Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
- Passenger Seat
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6
- 1530# Maximum Payload
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment, including power lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
- Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, 7 speakers including subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Display Audio System w/HondaLink, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, 2 USB device con...
