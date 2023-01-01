Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

90,235 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

GL

Location

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: KA23023A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,235 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

