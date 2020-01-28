Local, Trade-in!



Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.



Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 62,757 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.0T Limited. Performance, convenience, comfort, and entertainment; the Limited trim delivers it all. Features include stylish aluminum alloy wheels, HID headlights, LED tail lights, driver's integrated memory system, electrochromic auto-dimming rear view mirror with integrated Home Link transceiver and compass, ventilated front seats, 4-way power adjustable passenger's seat with height adjust, an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system with rear view camera, Bluetooth, and 12-speaker Infinity audio system.



Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Rear Parking Sensors

PERIMETER ALARM

140 Amp Alternator

Locking glove box

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

4 12V DC Power Outlets

54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

66 L Fuel Tank

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor

8-Way Driver Seat

Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Smart Device Integration

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Streaming Audio

40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode

Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Axle Ratio 3.510

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: twin-tip exhaust

GVWR: 2,340 kgs

Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy

Tires: P235/55 R19 AS

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

550w Regular Amplifier

Passenger Seat

and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat

