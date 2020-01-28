Local, Trade-in!
Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 62,757 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.0T Limited. Performance, convenience, comfort, and entertainment; the Limited trim delivers it all. Features include stylish aluminum alloy wheels, HID headlights, LED tail lights, driver's integrated memory system, electrochromic auto-dimming rear view mirror with integrated Home Link transceiver and compass, ventilated front seats, 4-way power adjustable passenger's seat with height adjust, an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system with rear view camera, Bluetooth, and 12-speaker Infinity audio system.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Integrated roof antenna
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 140 Amp Alternator
- Locking glove box
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 66 L Fuel Tank
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
- 8-Way Driver Seat
- Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
- Smart Device Integration
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- Streaming Audio
- 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode
- Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Axle Ratio 3.510
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: twin-tip exhaust
- GVWR: 2,340 kgs
- Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy
- Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- 550w Regular Amplifier
- Passenger Seat
- and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat
