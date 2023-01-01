Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

88,440 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Luxury

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Luxury

Location

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9777550
  • Stock #: P1892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P1892
  • Mileage 88,440 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

