$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-375-0279
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 Luxury
Location
The Humberview Group
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3
877-375-0279
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
88,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9777550
- Stock #: P1892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P1892
- Mileage 88,440 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Woodstock Hyundai
1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3