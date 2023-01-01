2017 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 2 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9982433

9982433 Stock #: SE23013A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # SE23013A

Mileage 42,298 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.