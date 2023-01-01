Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

42,298 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-375-0279

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

The Humberview Group

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,298KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9982433
  Stock #: SE23013A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SE23013A
  • Mileage 42,298 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Woodstock Hyundai

1030 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON N4S 0A3

877-375-0279

