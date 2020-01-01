Local, Trade-in, Low Mileage!



The Lincoln MKC compact crossover is where fashionable form meets function. This 2017 Lincoln MKC is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.



Beauty is found all around and it emanates from within the 2017 Lincoln MKC. Innovative technologies harmonize with the beautifully sculpted exterior and exquisitely trimmed interior of the MKC in a uniquely elegant way. Empowering you to live in your moment and travel in style. This low mileage SUV has just 30333 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Garage door transmitter

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

digital signal processor

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Front And Rear Map Lights

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Selective service internet access

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Systems Monitor

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Regular Amplifier

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

KEYPAD

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround

Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

3.51 Axle Ratio

Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Illuminated Front Cupholder

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Streaming Audio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

59 L Fuel Tank

Chrome Bodyside Insert, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

GVWR: 2,277 kgs (5,020 lbs)

Tires: P235/50R18 BSW AS

Engine: 2.0L GTDI I-4

Wheels: 18" Painted Aluminum

