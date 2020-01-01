Local, Trade-in, Low Mileage!
The Lincoln MKC compact crossover is where fashionable form meets function. This 2017 Lincoln MKC is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.
Beauty is found all around and it emanates from within the 2017 Lincoln MKC. Innovative technologies harmonize with the beautifully sculpted exterior and exquisitely trimmed interior of the MKC in a uniquely elegant way. Empowering you to live in your moment and travel in style. This low mileage SUV has just 30333 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Compass
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
- Powertrain
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Garage door transmitter
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- digital signal processor
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Selective service internet access
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Systems Monitor
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Regular Amplifier
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- KEYPAD
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 3.51 Axle Ratio
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Illuminated Front Cupholder
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Streaming Audio
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
- 59 L Fuel Tank
- Chrome Bodyside Insert, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
- GVWR: 2,277 kgs (5,020 lbs)
- Tires: P235/50R18 BSW AS
- Engine: 2.0L GTDI I-4
- Wheels: 18" Painted Aluminum
