1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9
519-537-5614
+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start
Valued customers, in response to Covid 19, Woodstock Ford is operating by appointment only.
This is for the safety of all members of our community.
Please contact Cameron Graham at cameron@woodstockford.net or call/text Cameron directly at 289-668-2049.
We also have the ability to bring a vehicle to your home for a private and distanced viewing.
Stay safe everyone. We are in this together.
The well insulated cabin of the Lincoln MKC isolates you from the world outside while the high tech, yet easy to use features assure that you're always well connected, says Edmunds. This 2017 Lincoln MKC is for sale today in Woodstock.
Beauty is found all around and it emanates from within the 2017 Lincoln MKC. Innovative technologies harmonize with the beautifully sculpted exterior and exquisitely trimmed interior of the MKC in a uniquely elegant way. Empowering you to live in your moment and travel in style. This SUV has 61,568 kms. It's red in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our MKC's trim level is Select. The Select trim gives you impressive options at an amazing value. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, 9 speaker premium audio, SiriusXM, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, remote start, a universal garage door opener, dual zone automatic climate control, active noise control, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMCJ2D98HUL62685.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html
Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.
Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations. Shop with your approval in hand! Apply online at WWW.WOODSTOCKFORD.CA to obtain your approval!
* Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) may not represent the average price at which this vehicle is sold. We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify before purchasing. *
WOODSTOCK FORD IS YOUR F-SERIES HEADQUARTERS!! CLOSE TO EVERYWHERE ON DUNDAS STREET JUST OFF THE 401 AT EXIT 238.
Serving customers from Woodstock, Oxford County, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, Toronto, Listowel, London, Windsor, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Barrie, Oakville, Burlington, Sarnia, Brantford, St Catharines, Peterborough, Kingston, Newmarket and beyond!
CALL WOODSTOCK FORD FOR MORE DETAILS! WOODSTOCK (519)537-5614 OR LONG DISTANCE (866)688-FORD (3673).
Errors and omissions excepted
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Woodstock. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9