2017 Nissan Altima
3.5 SL
109,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8540348
- Stock #: P1802
- VIN: 1N4BL3AP8HC285432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 109,554 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
