One Owner, Local, Trade-in!
A satisfying drive both on road and off, the 2017 Toyota Tundra is the pick of the segment with a powerful engine, great towing capacity, and modern technical luxury features. This 2017 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.
The 2017 Toyota Tundra has an aggressive and commanding exterior while also having a premium and sophisticated interior. With its powerful drivetrains, good fuel economy, impressive payloads, and roomy interior the 2017 Toyota Tundra proves a full-size pickup truck can have it all. Style and comfort aren't scarce in this pickup truck, with limited and platinum models offering premium options and features.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 88,544 kms. It's blue in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR5 Plus Package. The SR5 Plus trim oh the 2017 Toyota Tundra offers a nice blend of features and value to this truck. You get a maximum payload of 1500 pounds, tow hitch with sway control, brake controller, aluminum wheels, sliding rear window, front fog lamps, 6 speaker satellite radio with a 7 inch screen, USB and Bluetooth compatibility, cruise control, air conditioning, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, low tire pressure warning, back up camera and much more.
