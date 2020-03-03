2017 Toyota Tundra

Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

Back-Up Camera

SPLASH GUARDS

Black door handles

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Front centre armrest w/storage

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Black grille w/chrome surround

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Delayed Accessory Power

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Front And Rear Map Lights

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Systems Monitor

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Auto Locking Hubs

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Delay Off Interior Lighting

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

170 amp alternator

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Streaming Audio

Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

2 Skid Plates

TBD Axle Ratio

710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

Passenger Seat

1500# Maximum Payload

143.8 L Fuel Tank

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat

Black Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

GVWR: 3,125 kgs (6,889 lbs)

Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers

Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer

Tires: P275/65R18 AS -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat w/power lumbar and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat

Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control

Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...

