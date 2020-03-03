Menu
2017 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus Package - One owner

Location

Woodstock Ford

1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

519-537-5614

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,544KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4754787
  • Stock #: 9865A
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F19HX601675
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
One Owner, Local, Trade-in!

A satisfying drive both on road and off, the 2017 Toyota Tundra is the pick of the segment with a powerful engine, great towing capacity, and modern technical luxury features. This 2017 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.

The 2017 Toyota Tundra has an aggressive and commanding exterior while also having a premium and sophisticated interior. With its powerful drivetrains, good fuel economy, impressive payloads, and roomy interior the 2017 Toyota Tundra proves a full-size pickup truck can have it all. Style and comfort aren't scarce in this pickup truck, with limited and platinum models offering premium options and features.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 88,544 kms. It's blue in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tundra's trim level is SR5 Plus Package. The SR5 Plus trim oh the 2017 Toyota Tundra offers a nice blend of features and value to this truck. You get a maximum payload of 1500 pounds, tow hitch with sway control, brake controller, aluminum wheels, sliding rear window, front fog lamps, 6 speaker satellite radio with a 7 inch screen, USB and Bluetooth compatibility, cruise control, air conditioning, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, low tire pressure warning, back up camera and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.

Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations. Shop with your approval in hand! Apply online at WWW.WOODSTOCKFORD.CA to obtain your approval!

* Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) may not represent the average price at which this vehicle is sold. We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify before purchasing. *

WOODSTOCK FORD IS YOUR F-SERIES HEADQUARTERS!! CLOSE TO EVERYWHERE ON DUNDAS STREET JUST OFF THE 401 AT EXIT 238.
Serving customers from Woodstock, Oxford County, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, Toronto, Listowel, London, Windsor, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Barrie, Oakville, Burlington, Sarnia, Brantford, St Catharines, Peterborough, Kingston, Newmarket and beyond!
CALL WOODSTOCK FORD FOR MORE DETAILS! WOODSTOCK (519)537-5614 OR LONG DISTANCE (866)688-FORD (3673).
Errors and omissions excepted
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Woodstock. o~o
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Back-Up Camera
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Black door handles
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Front centre armrest w/storage
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Systems Monitor
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Delay Off Interior Lighting
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • 170 amp alternator
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Streaming Audio
  • Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • 2 Skid Plates
  • TBD Axle Ratio
  • 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • Passenger Seat
  • 1500# Maximum Payload
  • 143.8 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat
  • Black Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
  • Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • GVWR: 3,125 kgs (6,889 lbs)
  • Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers
  • Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
  • Tires: P275/65R18 AS -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat w/power lumbar and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
  • Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
  • Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

