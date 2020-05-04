2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor System

Additional Features Keyless Start

Rear Vision Camera

COMPASS DISPLAY

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Assist handle, front passenger

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Tool kit, road emergency

Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages

Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks

Shift knob, leather-wrapped

Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Door locks, rear child security

Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt

Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel

Headlamp control, automatic on and off

Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance

Engine control, stop-start system

Suspension, front MacPherson strut

Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual

Armrest, rear centre with cupholders

StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control

Headlamps, halogen

Air filter, cabin

Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console

Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators

Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16

Air conditioning, single-zone electronic

Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors

Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable

Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding

Temperature display, outside

Vent, rear console

Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt

Brake rotors, Duralife

Brake, parking, manual

Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)

Suspension, rear 4-link, independent

Antenna, body-colour

Trunk latch, safety, manual release

Rear seat reminder

Teen Driver

Wireless Charging for devices

Trunk cargo anchors

Fuel door, push open

Fuelling system, capless

Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area

