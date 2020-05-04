Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Woodstock Ford

1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

519-537-5614

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,778KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4958229
  • Stock #: 9959A
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST3JF182493
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM

Valued customers, in response to Covid 19, Woodstock Ford is operating by appointment only.
This is for the safety of all members of our community.
Please contact Cameron Graham at cameron@woodstockford.net or call/text Cameron directly at 289-668-2049.
We are also now offering an online buying experience if prefer to make your purchase from home. Just click buy now to get started!
Stay safe everyone. We are in this together.


Offering impressive safety, exceptional efficiency, and seamless connectivity, this Chevy Malibu is thoughtfully engineered with everything you expect and more. This 2018 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.

Surpass all of your own expectations with this Chevy Malibu. A perfect mix of bold design and ingenious technology, this midsize sedan is everything you ever wanted, but never thought you'd find. Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable cabin, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this Chevy Malibu. This sedan has 44,778 kms. It's black in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Malibu's trim level is LT. This upgraded Malibu LT comes with larger, more stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink Radio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus bluetooth streaming audio, teen driver technology, a rear vision camera plus SiriusXM radio, an 8 way power adjustable driver seat with lumbar support plus much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.

Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations. Shop with your approval in hand! Apply online at WWW.WOODSTOCKFORD.CA to obtain your approval!

* Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) may not represent the average price at which this vehicle is sold. We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify before purchasing. *

WOODSTOCK FORD IS YOUR F-SERIES HEADQUARTERS!! CLOSE TO EVERYWHERE ON DUNDAS STREET JUST OFF THE 401 AT EXIT 238.
Serving customers from Woodstock, Oxford County, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, Toronto, Listowel, London, Windsor, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Barrie, Oakville, Burlington, Sarnia, Brantford, St Catharines, Peterborough, Kingston, Newmarket and beyond!
CALL WOODSTOCK FORD FOR MORE DETAILS! WOODSTOCK (519)537-5614 OR LONG DISTANCE (866)688-FORD (3673).
Errors and omissions excepted
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Woodstock. o~o
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor System
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • COMPASS DISPLAY
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Assist handle, front passenger
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
  • Tool kit, road emergency
  • Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
  • Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
  • Shift knob, leather-wrapped
  • Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Defogger, rear-window, electric
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
  • Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
  • Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
  • Headlamp control, automatic on and off
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
  • Engine control, stop-start system
  • Suspension, front MacPherson strut
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
  • Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
  • Headlamps, halogen
  • Air filter, cabin
  • Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
  • Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
  • Air conditioning, single-zone electronic
  • Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors
  • Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
  • Temperature display, outside
  • Vent, rear console
  • Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt
  • Brake rotors, Duralife
  • Brake, parking, manual
  • Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
  • Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
  • Antenna, body-colour
  • Trunk latch, safety, manual release
  • Rear seat reminder
  • Teen Driver
  • Wireless Charging for devices
  • Trunk cargo anchors
  • Fuel door, push open
  • Fuelling system, capless
  • Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
  • SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

