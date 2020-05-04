1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9
519-537-5614
+ taxes & licensing
Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM
Valued customers, in response to Covid 19, Woodstock Ford is operating by appointment only.
This is for the safety of all members of our community.
Please contact Cameron Graham at cameron@woodstockford.net or call/text Cameron directly at 289-668-2049.
We are also now offering an online buying experience if prefer to make your purchase from home. Just click buy now to get started!
Stay safe everyone. We are in this together.
Offering impressive safety, exceptional efficiency, and seamless connectivity, this Chevy Malibu is thoughtfully engineered with everything you expect and more. This 2018 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.
Surpass all of your own expectations with this Chevy Malibu. A perfect mix of bold design and ingenious technology, this midsize sedan is everything you ever wanted, but never thought you'd find. Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable cabin, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this Chevy Malibu. This sedan has 44,778 kms. It's black in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. This upgraded Malibu LT comes with larger, more stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink Radio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus bluetooth streaming audio, teen driver technology, a rear vision camera plus SiriusXM radio, an 8 way power adjustable driver seat with lumbar support plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html
Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.
Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations. Shop with your approval in hand! Apply online at WWW.WOODSTOCKFORD.CA to obtain your approval!
* Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) may not represent the average price at which this vehicle is sold. We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify before purchasing. *
WOODSTOCK FORD IS YOUR F-SERIES HEADQUARTERS!! CLOSE TO EVERYWHERE ON DUNDAS STREET JUST OFF THE 401 AT EXIT 238.
Serving customers from Woodstock, Oxford County, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, Toronto, Listowel, London, Windsor, Niagara Falls, Mississauga, Barrie, Oakville, Burlington, Sarnia, Brantford, St Catharines, Peterborough, Kingston, Newmarket and beyond!
CALL WOODSTOCK FORD FOR MORE DETAILS! WOODSTOCK (519)537-5614 OR LONG DISTANCE (866)688-FORD (3673).
Errors and omissions excepted
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Woodstock. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9