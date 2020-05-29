2018 Ford Edge

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

6 Speakers

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

150 amp alternator

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Bodyside Cladding

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

KEYPAD

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

68.1 L Fuel Tank

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters

3.36 Axle Ratio

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

GVWR: 2,512 kgs

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat

Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

