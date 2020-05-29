Menu
$26,444

+ taxes & licensing

Woodstock Ford

519-537-5614

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL - Low Mileage

2018 Ford Edge

SEL - Low Mileage

Location

Woodstock Ford

1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

519-537-5614

Contact Seller

$26,444

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,352KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5044929
  • Stock #: 9791B
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J90JBB69394
Exterior Colour
Magnetic
Interior Colour
UNKNOWN
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

Valued customers, in response to Covid 19, Woodstock Ford is operating by appointment only.
This is for the safety of all members of our community.
Please contact Cameron Graham at cameron@woodstockford.net or call/text Cameron directly at 289-668-2049.
We are also now offering an online buying experience if prefer to make your purchase from home. Just click buy now to get started!
Stay safe everyone. We are in this together.


The Ford Edge is an amazingly capable 5-passenger crossover that's designed to deliver it all in head-turning style. This 2018 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with this Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well-crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This low mileage SUV has just 27,352 kms. It's magnetic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Edge's trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J90JBB69394.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Visit our online showroom 24/7/365 at www.woodstockford.ca for a great deal on a great selection of 100's of new and pre-owned vehicles.

Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!! Our large roster of lenders means we can obtain approvals for all credit situations. Shop with your approval in hand! Apply online at WWW.WOODSTOCKFORD.CA to obtain your approval!

* Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) may not represent the average price at which this vehicle is sold. We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify before purchasing. *

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • 6 Speakers
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Bodyside Cladding
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • KEYPAD
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • 68.1 L Fuel Tank
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters
  • 3.36 Axle Ratio
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • GVWR: 2,512 kgs
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
  • Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

