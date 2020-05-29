+ taxes & licensing
Valued customers, in response to Covid 19, Woodstock Ford is operating by appointment only.
This is for the safety of all members of our community.
Please contact Cameron Graham at cameron@woodstockford.net or call/text Cameron directly at 289-668-2049.
We are also now offering an online buying experience if prefer to make your purchase from home. Just click buy now to get started!
Stay safe everyone. We are in this together.
The Ford Edge is an amazingly capable 5-passenger crossover that's designed to deliver it all in head-turning style. This 2018 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with this Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well-crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This low mileage SUV has just 27,352 kms. It's magnetic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more.
