2018 Ford Explorer

Platinum - Low Mileage

Location

Woodstock Ford

1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9

519-537-5614

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,887KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4696449
  • Stock #: 9907
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HT8JGC57831
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

The Ford Explorer is the SUV that started the craze - and it's still a contender, with a premium interior that seats seven, high-tech features, and robust mechanicals. -Car and Driver This 2018 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.

This 2018 Ford Explorer is an attractive and roomy crossover SUV with plenty of options, a powerful engine, and a comfortable ride all around. It has the passenger-carrying capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong towing and off-road capabilities. This Explorer is more powerful, safer, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This low mileage SUV has just 9,887 kms. It's blue in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Explorer's trim level is Platinum. This luxurious Explorer Platinum comes packed with features and safety tech. It comes with front and rear cameras, blind spot assist, lane keeping assist, forward and rear collision alert, active park assist, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated steering wheel, SYNC 3 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 12-speaker premium audio, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8HT8JGC57831.


Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Options
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Cargo Net
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Valet Function
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • KEYPAD
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Leather Door Trim Insert
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 70.4 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
  • Passenger Knee Airbag
  • 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • BLIS Blind Spot Sensor
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Distance Pacing
  • Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
  • Back-Up Camera w/Washer
  • Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Front Camera w/Washer
  • Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • 500w Premium Amplifier
  • Forward Collision Warning and Cross Traffic Alert
  • Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
  • Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

