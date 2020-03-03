1455 Dundas St. East, Woodstock, ON N4S 7V9
The Ford Explorer is the SUV that started the craze - and it's still a contender, with a premium interior that seats seven, high-tech features, and robust mechanicals. -Car and Driver This 2018 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Woodstock.
This 2018 Ford Explorer is an attractive and roomy crossover SUV with plenty of options, a powerful engine, and a comfortable ride all around. It has the passenger-carrying capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong towing and off-road capabilities. This Explorer is more powerful, safer, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This low mileage SUV has just 9,887 kms. It's blue in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is Platinum. This luxurious Explorer Platinum comes packed with features and safety tech. It comes with front and rear cameras, blind spot assist, lane keeping assist, forward and rear collision alert, active park assist, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated steering wheel, SYNC 3 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 12-speaker premium audio, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8HT8JGC57831.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.woodstockford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html
